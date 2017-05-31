Florida's fruit packinghouses struggle to survive

The tally of fresh fruit grown in Florida is diminishing and has been for decades. Citrus canker, drought, and the greening of the citrus has limited the production to the market across the nation.

California growers had to compete with the housing markets, and the droughts which came and went in the State.

Florida endured serious cold snap freezes, which killed citrus trees over the years all over the state. The worst enemy of the produce market thru out Florida has been the overgrowth of houses.

The snowbirds move to the sunny state, for a second home style life in the cold months, destroying the grounds, where they build their concrete pads.

The farmers watch as the fields are turned over and the trees are cut down.