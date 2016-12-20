Wealthy Horse Country, Ocala, Fl shows rise in poverty

Ocala, Fl home to millionaire horse owners, movie and music performers. Homes with barns and acreage surrounding the acres, where the horses of high caliber graze behind the fences. Houses with airport hangers in the backyards, protected by armed guards at the gate.

Ocala has put in a claim to draw in the retirees for over 30 yrs, claiming that the poor medical care will indeed save them. The combination of retirees with a guaranteed income and the wealthy w/wealth divided between banks and States, the workers barely inch out any kind of survival wages.