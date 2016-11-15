By 2070, water supply is Florida will be diminshed.

WCI builder, Al Hoffman when interviewed by the Washington Post over ten years ago, claimed that his goal was to pave-over-the State of Florida from coast-to-coast.
Looks like he and other developers will get their way.
