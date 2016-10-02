Newsvine

Jerry Springer's Trump jab goes viral

View Original Article: Sarasota Herald Tribune
Seeded on Sun Oct 2, 2016 5:37 PM
Wild  man host of the Jerry Springer Show backs Hilary and wishes that Trump would be one of his crazy guests on his telecast.

No endorsement for Trump, here as former Ohio mayor speaks out against mentally and emotionally unbalanced Donald Trump.

