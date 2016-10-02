Jerry Springer's Trump jab goes viral

Wild man host of the Jerry Springer Show backs Hilary and wishes that Trump would be one of his crazy guests on his telecast.
No endorsement for Trump, here as former Ohio mayor speaks out against mentally and emotionally unbalanced Donald Trump.
Wild man host of the Jerry Springer Show backs Hilary and wishes that Trump would be one of his crazy guests on his telecast.
No endorsement for Trump, here as former Ohio mayor speaks out against mentally and emotionally unbalanced Donald Trump.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment