Texas teen Is 10th U.S. death linked to faulty Takata air bag | Automotive News

This infuriates me, as again a very unnecessary death. Over 100 drivers have been injured along with the ten and now eleven drivers that have died as the Takata airbags, made in Mexico and installed in 34 million plus vehicles, exploded upon impact.

As the airbags were stored in the high humidity of Mexico before installation, the ammonia compound broke down and shred the metal parts. When those bags in vehicles manufactured from 2002---2015, are affected by a crash, the driver and passengers are in the path for a certain death or injury.