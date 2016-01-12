Takata Airbag RECALL-Ford-Honda-Chrysler-Toyota-BMW-VW-Mercedes

Are you driving a vehicle that is on a recall for airbags produced by Takata/Japan? In tests, in Mexico Takata found issues with the propellant not being properly stored as they put the airbags together for the vehicles headed to the States. In 2002, they failed to notify manufacturers of a serious problem. In 2004, auto manufacturers started to note issues with the bags exploding, in the face of the drivers.

One death in April 2009, in Fl followed by a second death in OK, the following May brought a reality check to a probable cause. Manufacturers were slow to notify drivers, with recalls starting in 2014. As late as August 2015, more drivers were finally being notified NOT to drive their cars, but to find alternative means of transportation if possible.

Over 30 million vehicles all over the world are on a recall for the replacement of Takata Airbags in Fords, Hondas, Chryslers and Toyotas.

Up to 20 people have died as the metal shards exploded into the face and neck of the drivers. Over 100 drivers have been seriously injured in accidents that set off the airbags.