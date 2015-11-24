Such a HATEFUL World

What kind of a legacy do we leave little children with, when they have no means of feeling safe in this world? What is left to be happy about, as we see murder and mayhem the end result of such hate all around us?

Here come the weeks of celebrating, on a false ground. Not a solid structure to stand on. Just a pile of quicksand. When, people are still hungry walking the streets w/no where to go. Children clinging to hope, that just maybe they can someday live in a home with warmth and security. Men and women working at jobs, hour by hour and not being able to pay all of the bills.

The old ones, wishing for a quick peaceful death as they sit by a window hoping that someone will notice that they still exist. The babies crying for some loving arms to hold them and take away the sense of fear.

Too much hate, no matter where we turn our heads. Too many murders and no remorse. The young mother shot in the head as she prayed that the killers would not aim at her baby crying behind her. The young boy, killed by his Father who could no longer cope with his inability to care for his son. The mother, who killed her children and felt no remorse as her mind had blocked out the ability to love her own children. Sons murdering Mothers and Fathers. Brothers murdering brothers....neighbors killing each other...and the crimes on the streets added in day by day....let alone the stark reality of hate all around the globe.

How can we survive such hate and death? What do we say to the little ones, when with innocence they ask "what happened over there"?