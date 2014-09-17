1 in 5 U.S. men admits to violence against spouse, partner

I am glad that ABUSE of human beings is coming to the forefront again. This time in a much bigger way, as the lid is opening and the bugs are flying out of Pandora's box.

Abuse is a term covering: emotional, physical and financial. Most victims have experienced the abuse from more than one source. Parental abuse is often overlooked by using excuses. But, the abuse of a parent from an adult child is a reality today, too.

Dr. Joshua Coleman does address the questions as to "why" with speeches around the states. An adult being abused by a child is just as bad, when the pain inflicted becomes physical.

The more society talks about this issue on both sides, the faster we can heal and do better for all beings.