Shoplifting rises after cities ban plastic bags

I still find it hard to believe that anyone dumps plastic bags on the ground. For the states to push the ban on the plastic bags, seems a foolish effort.

I need those bags, as I use them every day for my cat's box and when I had a dog, to pick up his litter with also.

Plastic bags stayed in the back of my car, when I went to the beach and collected shells. I used the plastic bags to clean out my litter bag, when I cleaned the car.

Numerous reasons, to keep and use the bags in all shapes. Even great for use as one packs boxes for shipping or holding items in a traveling bag with.

Foolish mistake to eliminate the plastic bags and hit economically another market.