Newsvine

SuckerFish

About Beware of what is obvious! Articles: 28 Seeds: 541 Comments: 4935 Since: Feb 2010

Shoplifting rises after cities ban plastic bags

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by SuckerFish View Original Article: on-msn.com
Seeded on Sat Aug 9, 2014 10:55 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

I still find it hard to believe that anyone dumps plastic bags on the ground.  For the states to push the ban on the plastic bags, seems a foolish effort.

I need those bags, as I use them every day for my cat's box and when I had a dog, to pick up his litter with also.

Plastic bags stayed in the back of my car, when I went to the beach and collected shells.  I used the plastic bags to clean out my litter bag, when I cleaned the car.

Numerous reasons, to keep and use the bags in all shapes.  Even great for use as one packs boxes for shipping or holding items in a traveling bag with.

Foolish mistake to eliminate the plastic bags and hit economically another market. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor