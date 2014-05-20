50 ways to stay bonded with your kids

Children will make choices if they want that tie to their parents or not. Reality is a fact that many will choose friends over family that will influence them in some ways to make very bad decisions.

Some times those poor decisions will tear them away from their families forever in some cases. With poor decisions, we can sadly see our children carry empty souls and poor emotional choices, which in the end cause them a life of unease and loss.

Try as you may when children are very young, the ties remain strong. When, they taste the freedom of the butterflies, they fly high for a few days till they crash.

As adults, those bad decisions are stuck on a record that keeps repeating itself on an old machine. Save some of that adoring love, that you would so easily give to your children, for yourself. For one day, that will be all that you have, as your children choose to leave you with only memories.