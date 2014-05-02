The World is A Place of Hurt and Sorrow

Sandy from NJ has been debating me on the existence of God. I hold onto the belief that indeed, there is a Being that

cares about mankind. A Being that will help us in our times of despair, as the devil diligently tries to destroy us.

We see the earth WEEPING with pain from storms, fires, floods, winds and droughts. We see the horrors of man against his brother, throughout the land crossing bridges and gaps to kill one another. Women weep at the loss of their children to the marauders and murderers. Mothers kill children, as we see children kill each other.

If, we don't have a hope of a saving grace, we cannot survive the sorrows that deplete our ability to breathe in a world that is killing itself with hate.

Two books made a difference in my life as a young person, and I want to share them: 1. THE LISTENER, by Taylor Caldwell and

2. SATAN IS ALIVE AND WELL, 1972, by Hal Lindsey.

Most of my life, I was involved with helping others with their sorrows and their losses. I saw the world in a different way, as I witnessed B-52's lift into the sky, with bombs buckled underneath as they soared to drop over the guilty as well as the innocent. Babies died, as well as the old. The young lived to be wrinkled and gray, but never forgot.

Today, again the world is encased in hate in every single corner of the earth. Walking down the streets of Orlando, and facing a gun, is the same as walking in the jungles in the lands where many soldiers fought and died years ago. Facing the wars on the borders in far away countries, we see our young men and women die and come back to Dover to be prayed over and then forgotten till the next war, where once again more young men and women will leave to fight again.

We go to war in our schools, as the children pull guns out of bags and shoot to kill. We see a parent bury a child, and the story gets repeated again and again. Anger is everywhere...and we make excuses and dismiss the reality that man is a simple being that cannot be in charge, unless he has a belief that there is a better way, if we aim for it.

I have seen the hunger in the old...I have heard them cry, when their sons and their daughters no longer cared. I have seen the mothers come in to find a kind offer of help, when they were overwhelmed with loss. The rage which we witness in this world is heartbreaking, as many do not care.

The rich get mad at the poor, and dismiss their needs as being bothersome. The poor linger with hope, that tomorrow might be a better day and another chance at being able to survive. The lack of respect is rampant among the flocks of human beings in every corner.

To say a prayer is a hope for a better way. To look at the sky is to acknowledge that we stand in place as just a minute of time, in the whole picture. We need to be REAL and show that for every being, we all count and we are all a part of the Whole Picture.