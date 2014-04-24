In Disney's shadow, homeless families struggle: Associated Press

VERY true! Same can be said for families moving to Vegas, for jobs.

As a job counselor, over 20 yrs ago, I saw the plight of families moving into retirement areas, looking for work helping the elderly. Low wages and no hope of finding suitable living opportunities.

There are a lot of decent hard-working people that find it impossible to exist on a bare wage of less than $10 p/hr. Single mothers with children and no child-support from absent fathers, find it even more difficult as the market refuses to pay an equal wage.

Disney stipulated to Orange County and to Osecola County that the going wages in the Orlando market would stay within the range of what Disney was willing to pay workers.

They did not want the Disney employees leaving the property for higher wages if offered in the nearby towns. The hotels catered to the whims of Disney and the cycle began back in the early 1970's.

Same economic status occurs north of Disney in Marion County. The horse farmers told the county commissioners, in Ocala, that the local wages had to reflect what the horse people were willing to pay the workers on the farms.

In 1986, a young couple moved to Ocala, after reading that the prospects for growth were good in Ocala. They could not find jobs that paid higher than a wage lower than $4 p/hr. They pitched a tent in the Ocala National Forest, while they searched for employment.

When, they went to the Salavation Army for help, none was offered. The suggestion to "get out" of Ocala was one that they finally heeded to, just to be able to survive.

People that are having difficult times in Vegas finding payable wages are living in the via duct system till the rare rainfalls flood the system during the year.