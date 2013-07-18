Forget the Headlines: Chinese Buying Big in US

America has opened the door to anyone being able to come to this country and purchase a business, commercial and residential properties w/o any concern on the naive Americans.

The economy suffered for decades as major corporations fled to Mexico, SE Asia and China to produce products at a loss to the economy in a nation, which they called home. We lose time and again, as we smile and shake on the deals.

South Americans have purchased property in Miami. Canadians have owned businesses and homes in Florida for decades. Eastern Indians own most of the gift shops in the Orlando/Kissimmee area selling knock-offs to tourists.

If, you were waiting for soldiers with guns to sneak in over the borders to the South and the North....guess, again.

Legally, thanks to the liberal freedoms in the country, all an "enemy" has to carry with them is enough money and a fat checkbook.

In another 20 years, you will have to learn to speak in dialects, in order to comprehend being able to understand "which line" you need to go to for assistance.

We live on a quick-sand based nation, as money speaks in all languages. The seller has no conscience when the gold bars look so good.

My community association hosted a bus full of Chinese "lookers" in 2012. Houses all around me now are owned by someone, from some other country.