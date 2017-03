Tis true! My dog knows every day when it is 3PM

and time to be fed. He stands and stares at me,

and then I look at the clock. Surely, this dog is just

too smart for me. If, I fail to give him his biscuit,

when he is finished with his dinner, he will lie

down in front of the cabinet and wait for me

to get smart! Dumb, human!!!!!